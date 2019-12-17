Daniel Avery Shares Andrew Weatherall Tribute 'Lone Swordsman'

Daniel Avery has shared his new Andrew Weatherall tribute 'Lone Swordsman'.

The producer returned earlier this year, sharing his surprise album 'Love + Light'.

An enriching creative experience formed as much by dream states and shoegaze as the club experience, the album pushed Daniel Avery's work into a fresh space.

Taken from the record, new single 'Dusting For Smoke' is out now, accompanied by something personal.

Daniel Avery was close to Andrew Weatherall, with the pair having DJ'd back-to-back on numerous occasions.

Beautiful new rave workout 'Lone Swordsman' is his salute to the mercurial producer, who passed away earlier this year.

It's a heady, improvisational piece, one that leans on the raw energy of the rave experience while also conjuring elements of Aphex Twin's digital melancholia.

“I was in my studio the morning I heard about Andrew Weatherall’s passing,” he comments. “The track ‘Lone Swordsman’ is what formed that day. Andrew was a hero, a friend and someone who regularly reminded us all how it should be done, not to mention the funniest fucker around. Proceeds from this record will be donated to Amnesty International in his memory. Thank you for everything.”

‘Lone Swordsman’ comes equipped with a video, crafted by Australian visual artist Greg Hodgson.

Tune in now.

