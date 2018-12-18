Daniel Avery Announces 'Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes'

Daniel Avery is set to release an expanded version of his 'Song For Alpha' album on April 5th.

The record was initially released last year, an exploratory document that found the producer pushing the needle into the red.

An expanded version hits on April 5th via Phantasy, with 'Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes' featuring some new, rare, and difficult to get material.

To launch the release Daniel Avery has shared brutal new electronic burner 'Under The Tallest Arch', complete with some deft visuals.

Check it out now.

