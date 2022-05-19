Daniel Avery Announces New Album 'Ultra Truth'

Daniel Avery will release new album 'Ultra Truth' on November 4th.

The producer's 2020 album 'Love + Light' took his work in a meditative direction, followed by a spectacular East London show.

Continually moving forwards, Daniel Avery's new album is perhaps his broadest to date, featuring a number of talent guests.

Ghost Culture and Manni Dee assist on production, while vocals come from HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul.

The listing also names Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle, and James Massiah, with Daniel Avery tasked with steering this multitude of voices.

He says...

"'Ultra Truth' finds me in a different place to where I’ve been before. My previous albums have all focused on the idea of music being an escape or a distraction from the world but that’s not the case this time. For me this album is about looking directly into the darkness, not running away from it."

"There’s a way through these times but it involves keeping the important people in your life close to you and navigating the noise together. This is an intentionally heavy and dense album, the hooks often hidden in dusty corners. I’m no longer dealing in a misty-eyed euphoria. Ultra Truth is a distorted fever dream of a record: riled, determined and alive."

"I'm working with an entirely new world of sound on this record. Every single influence from the last decade spent on the road plays a part. Things that have been in the back of my mind forever, warped, distorted and pushed to a new place."

Blistering new song 'Chaos Energy' is online now - tap in below.

Tracklisting:

1. New Faith

2. Ultra Truth

3. Wall of Sleep

4. The Slow Bullet

5. Devotion

6. Only

7. Spider

8. Near Perfect

9. Higher

10. Ache

11. Collapsing Sky

12. Lone Swordsman

13. Overflowing With Escape

14. Chaos Energy

15. Heavy Rain

- - -