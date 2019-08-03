Daniel Avery, Alessandro Cortini Announce Joint Album

Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini have launched plans for a new collaborative album.

The English producer connected with the Nine Inch Nails synth artist over email, and the pair began working on new music before they had even met each other.

An ultra limited seven inch release emerged last year, with the electronic pairing set to share a full length album later this year.

“It was very much a shared process,” Avery points out. “I would like to credit Alessandro with his belief that music has a life of its own, as well as the importance he places on the first take... That even something that may be considered out-of-step by some should be respected. Some of the tracks were borne simply out of a tiny synth part, or a bit of tape hiss that we had recorded. And that approach taught me a lot. It’s a record that’s been worked on hard, but not laboured over.”

Cortini adds: “I was a big fan of Daniel’s, and his work always spoke to me in a certain way. Then, when we started working together, it just clicked. It’s very hard to explain, but I can always hear the love in his work, and that is true on this record. After our first collaboration, we just kept sending each other music and maintaining that dialogue. Next thing you know, we’re sitting in a hotel room in New York and had finished the record in three hours.”

New album 'Illusion Of Time' will be released on March 27th, and it's led by the absorbing title track. Sam Davis and Tom Andrew have sculpted the visuals, building on the tempo and tone of the music itself.

Tom Andrew explains: “We were keen to capture a visual representation of the tempo and atmospheric emotion of the track and make a video exploring the notion of collaboration. A super-motion approach allowed us to explore details of motion shared between two people, in tactile actions of aiding and supporting...”

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Sun

2. Illusion of Time

3. CC Pad

4. Space Channel

5. Inside The Ruins

6. At First Sight

7. Interrupted By The Cloud of Light

8. Enter Exit

9. Water

10. Stills

