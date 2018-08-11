Dancing On Tables Share Biting New Single 'Stereo'

Fife four-piece Dancing On Tables formed at school, a group of aspiring musicians who wanted to try something new.

At first just a hobby, something clicked into place, with Dancing On Tables playing shows around their native Dunfermline.

Gathering a cult following, the band found that they seemed to exist outwith the standard music industry bubble, that their achievements - no matter how palpable - were in a different universe to what happened in London.

They comment: "There's no doubt for us that people in the north feel ignored and cut off from the south due to the imbalance of funding, and now we feel like we are being forced to be cut off from Europe too. An already critical problem is becoming worse, as acts that have been nurtured and developed with the help of grass-roots venues now face a struggle to tour overseas, with less opportunities to create new acts to follow behind them..."

New track 'Stereo' is too good to ignore, though, a biting indie anthem delivered with poise and passion, one infected with an exuberant, unstoppable energy.

