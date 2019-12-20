Dana Gavanski Confirms New Album 'Yesterday Is Gone'

Dana Gavanski will release new album 'Yesterday Is Gone' on March 27th.

The Toronto based songwriter has sculpted her next project, one that picks up on a state of flux in her personal life.

New album 'Yesterday Is Gone' lands on March 27th, and it's led by something beautiful from the Full Time Hobby artist.

'Good Instead Of Bad' is out now, a sparse, supple, and highly poetic offering, one that reflects on real-life emotional shifts.

Dana explains: “It’s about reflecting on the end of a relationship and how quickly things change. The desire to make up for everything that wasn’t done or wasn’t done right. The muddiness of breaking up, and not knowing if it’s the right decision. Not saying the right things, not being able to express the complexity of what we’re feeling.”

“Things change and that’s that - not being able to turn back and undo a bad move. It’s an attempt to see from the other’s perspective and understand how hard it is for them as well. Reflecting on the intractability of certain decisions.”

Tune in now.

Catch Dana Gavanski at the following shows:

March

27 Brighton Resident (in-store)

29 Nottingham Rough Trade (in-store)

April

13 Manchester Soup Kitchen

14 Bristol Louisiana

15 London Lexington

Photo Credit: Tess Roby

