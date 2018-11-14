Dan Wilson Is At His Literate Best On 'A Modest Propsal'

There won't be a studio album from Dan Wilson in 2019.

That much we can say for certain. All of which isn't to say that he won't be busy this year - in fact, the Grammy award winning songwriter and Semisonic head honcho is probably at his busiest.

Y'see, he's working on another project, vowing to write, record, and release a brand new song each month.

The 12 part project takes another twist on his literate, beguiling new single 'A Modest Proposal', one that veers from a Jonathan Swift pamphlet to commitment issues.

As ever, it's melodically astute, with Dan Wilson managing to conjure a superbly infectious ear-worm melody to sit alongside his perfectly framed words.

He comments...

I've always liked the title of the Jonathan Swift pamphlet, which reads more like a new episode of Black Mirror than a 300-year-old populist satire. So I borrowed it for this song about something completely different.

'Would you choose never if you couldn't have all my time?' Maybe partial commitment is all anyone really can muster, and anyway with musicians it's already hard to get more than that.

This song wonders if "some commitment" is a good enough proposal, or if maybe it's just too modest.

Semisonic will play Summerfest on July 6th and Basilica Block Party on July 12th in Minneapolis.

Photo Credit: Devin Pedde

