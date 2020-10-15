Dan Shake Re-Works Young Franco's Infectious 'Two Feet'

Dan Shake has shared his new take on Young Franco's 'Two Feet'.

Out now, 'Two Feet' digs into Young Franco's hip-hop roots, a club focussed bumper laden with revitalising energy.

This new remix adds some daring elements, with Dan Shake injecting the single with disco bedlam.

Layers of house music push 'Two Feet' to a different space, an infectious banger with a quirky feel.

The bass elements pour out of the speakers, while the original's Timberland-esque approach still shines through.

Tune in now.

