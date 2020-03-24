American songwriter Dan Sartain has died.

The songwriter was born in Alabama, and rose to prominence during that post-2000 era when garage rock and Delta blues felt like easy-going bedfellows.

Opening slots with The White Stripes and The Hives pushed him to the foreground, with his excellent, hell-raising 2005 album 'Dan Sartain vs. the Serpientes' gaining widespread plaudits.

A flurry of albums followed, including a single on Jack White's Third Man imprint, before 2010 album 'Dan Sartain Lives' saw him fade from view.

News of the singer's passing came through a GoFundMe page , in which Robert Sartain seeks support for his funeral.

No word on cause of death as yet - it's still fresh, and it's incredibly sad news.

A notice on the page reads:

Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early. As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are. We aren't trying to do much but have a small service for family and friends, and with Dans wide range of friends, this should be achievable.Â

From all of his family, we thank you....

