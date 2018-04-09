Dan Mangan Launches New Album 'More Or Less'

Vancouver songwriter Dan Mangan is back with new album 'More Or Less'.

The album lands on November 2nd via City Slang, a record informed by fatherhood and familial circumstance.

It's a record about “witnessing birth, and in some ways rebirth,” he says. “It’s about feeling disconnected from a popular identity and becoming acclimated to a new one.

It’s about raising kids in a turbulent world. It’s about unanswerable questions and kindness and friendship and fear.”

Out on November 2nd, the album is preceded by new song 'More Or Less', a gentle acoustic number backed by images of cute babies.

Is your heart melting yet? You're made of stronger stuff than us. Tune in below.

Catch Dan Mangan at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall November 13th - it's a co-headline show with Laura Gibson.

