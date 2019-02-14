Dan Lyons Shares Garage Punk Blaster 'Special People'

Margate aesthete Dan Lyons has shared his biting new single 'Special People'.

The musician has flirted in the line ups of key bands in the London underground, including stints in Fat White Family and Phobophobes.

Recently drumming as part of Misty Miller's line up, Dan also possesses a strikingly original voice of his own.

New single 'Special People' is out now, a succinct garage punk blaster driven by an austere sense of paranoia.

Terrifically English, the fuzzed out riff is blended with an arch sense of wit.

Tune in now.

Catch Dan Lyons at the following shows:

May

2 Deal The Lighthouse (w/ Robyn Hitchcock)

9 Brighton The Great Escape

10 Brixton The Windmill

18 Margate Elsewhere

Photo Credit: Shannen Long

