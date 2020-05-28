Damon Albarn To Lead Tony Allen Tribute At AIM Awards

Damon Albarn will lead a salute to afrobeat legend Tony Allen at the AIM Awards tomorrow night (August 12th).

The ceremony takes place tomorrow night - August 12th - with the annual celebration of independent music returning for its 10th instalment.

Tony Allen is posthumously nominated for Best Track alongside Hugh Masekela, while he will be honoured with Outstanding Contribution To Music.

Damon Albarn will close the AIM Awards, curating an all-star band for a performance of 'Go Back' from the drummer's album 'Film Of Life'.

Ezra Collective's Femi Koleoso takes up the drum stool, while Simon Tong is on guitar, joined by Remi Kabaka Jr. on percussion.

The ceremony kicks off at 7pm, and you can watch it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.