Damon Albarn Shares New Song 'Polaris'

Damon Albarn has shared his new solo song 'Polaris'.

The songwriter's incoming solo album 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' began life as a response to Icelandic landscapes, before taking on a more song-based form.

Out on November 12th via Transgressive, Damon Albarn worked with label co-founder Toby L on a full series of concert film to run alongside.

The album is trailed by beauty new song 'Polaris', which comes accompanied by the first in the Sublime Boulevards - Performance Films series.

Shot in black and white, the film matches the mature, engrossing songwriting, with Damon Albarn's enduring gift for melody set against the emotional heft of the lyrics.

Tune in now.

'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' will be released on November 12th.

Photo Credit: Linda Brownlee

