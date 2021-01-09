Damon Albarn Shares Beautiful New Song 'Particles'

Damon Albarn has shared beautiful new solo piece 'Particles'.

The songwriter's new album 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' will be released on November 12th, part of a purple patch from the Blur lynchpin.

A project that has its roots in Iceland, the album came to reveal another layer of Damon Albarn's viewpoints on his native England.

New song 'Particles' seems to dangle in mid-air, exhuming itself from gravity's pull while setting out a firm identity of its own.

This glacial live performance is devastatingly simple, with Damon Albarn seated at his piano for the intimate clip.

With Damon Albarn set to play End Of The Road Festival this weekend, it's a glimpse of what lies ahead.

Tune in now.

- - -

Photo Credit: Linda Brownlee