Damon Albarn Announces Solo Album 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows'

Damon Albarn has announced plans for new album 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows'.

The songwriter has signed to Transgressive Records for the new project - the label once released an excellent solo album by Blur comrade Graham Coxon, fact fans.

'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' is out on November 12th, and it was originally intended as an instrumental cycle designed to encapsulate the Icelandic landscape.

A country Damon Albarn knows well, he decided to revisit the music and steer it in a song-driven direction, lifting a quote from the poet John Clare as a title.

He comments: “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist.”

Material from the album aired at the Live From Worthy Farm event last month, with the title track online now.

Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

The Cormorant

Royal Morning Blue

Combustion

Daft Wader

Darkness To Light

Esja

The Tower Of Montevideo

Giraffe Trumpet Sea

Polaris

Particles

Photo Credit: Linda Brownlee

