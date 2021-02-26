Damien McFly's 'Underneath My Skin' Is An Indie Pop Mantra

Italian indie pop artist Damian McFly returns with new single 'Underneath My Skin'.

The songwriter seems to offer a form of escapism, melding together folk, pop, and elements of electronics into a dreamy whole.

Out now, new single 'Underneath My Skin' offers a gentle series of mantras, hewn from Damian's own inner explorations.

All twinkling hooks and delicious melodies, there's a retro-leaning feel that is smothered in the latest production innovation.

Discussing his motivations, Damian comments that 'Underneath My Skin' "is a song about being brave when it comes to what your heart is feeling. The line 'feel the love underneath my skin...' is a Mantra you’re telling to your inner self. Don’t be scared cause you’ll find the hope and the strength to love, even if that means to let someone go."

Tune in now.

