Dameer's 'Sun' Is A Glorious Journey Into The Unknown

Dameer still in his teens, yet already he's gripped by this overwhelming creative vision.

Hailing from Bangladesh, his background is actually more entwined with academia, before recently bursting into music.

A daring alt-pop prodigy, his new single 'Sun' is a glorious head-long journey into the unknown.

Psych-speckled songwriting with a tropical disco sound, it's laced with vivid colour and tastes you simply won't find anywhere else.

A key aspect of his songwriting growth, 'Sun' allows his influences to reverberate and distort, creating new patterns in the process.

He shares: “This is a song about growing up in a web of ulterior motives. It is about being stuck in an echo chamber, reverberating suppressed emotion from the 80's, modest dreams from the 90's and misplaced hope from the 2000's.”

“All I want to do is to dive headfirst into the future. I hope this music invokes just enough nostalgia for the listener to reconcile with their past, and then never look back...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.