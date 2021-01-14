Dameer's 'Amar Jaan' Is A Search For Connection

Dameer melds together bucolic digitalism with some heart-melting alt-pop melancholia.

Snapped up by Majestic Casual, the bedroom artist's work flits between worlds, moving between English and Bengali in the process.

Elements of traditional Bengali percussion float through his work, matching against 2k20 pop tropes, resulting in something defined and highly individual.

New EP 'For We Are Distant' is out on February 26th, and it's trailed by this sizzling new single.

'Amar Jaan' is about the search for connection, and its beatific songwriting is framed by personal and political upheaval.

The single "was inspired by a long distance relationship," explains Dameer. "This relationship took place around the time I moved to Malaysia with my family. It was also a time of great political turmoil, both internationally and domestically in Bangladesh, and I felt like the world was falling apart."

"I found that when it was going well, this relationship would relieve me of a lot of these existential anxieties, however we also had our issues that were further exacerbated by the distance. The song talks about how beautifully escapist it all was, and about how I felt like time was moving ever so painfully slowly as I adapted to a new home."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nelson Chong

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.