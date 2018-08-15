Dalston's Alibi To Close At The End Of The Month

Dalston nightspot The Alibi is set to shut at the end of the month.

A famed late night haunt on Kingsland Road, its open-minded music policy has incorporated grime, dancehall, and pop, ranging from underground punk to cheesy thrills.

Sadly, the venue is now set to shut its doors - mere yards from the site of the now-shuttered Dance Tunnel, it's a cruel blow for East London nightlife.

The bar will seemingly relaunch later in the year, but it won't be the Alibi, with various members of the team moving on.

The team wrote on social media: "After 8 years of service we've made the very difficult decision to close The Alibi at the end of the month. It's been one of the hardest decisions we've ever had to make. The bar honestly means more to us than we can really put into words."

"We swore to ourselves that we'd never, ever close by choice. Ever. The ethos of The Alibi was always to be a free entry bar that forever reflected the neighbourhood we were in. We've lived through the hipsters of 2010, the 18 year olds in 2012, the deep v shirts of 2014, the griminess of 2016. It was always important to us that the doors stayed open. But it feels like the right time to let go of The Alibi."

Check out the full statement below:

