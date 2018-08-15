Dalston's Alibi To Close At The End Of The Month

Dalston nightspot The Alibi is set to shut at the end of the month.
A famed late night haunt on Kingsland Road, its open-minded music policy has incorporated grime, dancehall, and pop, ranging from underground punk to cheesy thrills.
Sadly, the venue is now set to shut its doors - mere yards from the site of the now-shuttered Dance Tunnel, it's a cruel blow for East London nightlife.
The bar will seemingly relaunch later in the year, but it won't be the Alibi, with various members of the team moving on.
Check out the full statement below:
We have some sad news to share. After 8 years of service we've made the very difficult decision to close The Alibi at the end of the month. It's been one of the hardest decisions we've ever had to make. The bar honestly means more to us than we can really put into words. We swore to ourselves that we'd never, ever close by choice. Ever. The ethos of The Alibi was always to be a free entry bar that forever reflected the neighbourhood we were in. We've lived through the hipsters of 2010, the 18 year olds in 2012, the deep v shirts of 2014, the griminess of 2016. It was always important to us that the doors stayed open. But it feels like the right time to let go of The Alibi. Part of the charm of The Alibi was that on the surface we were messy, unorganised and uninterested. The reality is that behind the scenes you'd be hard pressed to meet a bunch of people that cared more. From our soundsystem to our hiring, our entrance policy to our drink pricing - we thought about how people used our basement at every single possible moment. We would like to take this opportunity to thank absolutely every person that's ever worked behind the bar, all the DJs and promoters who started their careers here and each guest that's ever strolled down our steps only to stumble up a couple hours later. We're really proud to have served you and you all mean a great deal to us. Although Deano is having a baby and Mark is contemplating a quieter life, we're still going to be busy pushing on with @drinksatpamela down the road, our club @fivemileslondon / restaurant @torshishop / @halebrewing in Seven Sisters, plus all the various @wearerealgold related fun. We can’t wait to see what Gem does with 91-93 Kingsland High Street and we’re so pleased the bar stays with someone that cares as much as we do. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Yours forever, The Alibi
