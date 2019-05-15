Dallas Acid Excel With Psychotronic New Cut 'The Spiral Arm'

Texan trio Dallas Acid delve into the ever-revolving worlds of inner and outer space.

Uniting lengthy lysergic passages to some daring digital elements, the trio have developed a sound both dreamy and nightmarish.

Moving from the West Coast harmonies of Mazzy Star through to heavy, undulating banks of analogue synths, theirs is a seismic aural journey.

Linking with Eno-associated label All Saints Records, new album 'The Spiral Arm' is set to land on November 1st (pre-order it HERE ).

All Saints Records founder Dominic Norman-Taylor comments:

“Dallas Acid's unique mix of minimalist electronic music with a big ballad sensibility creates gorgeous, utterly compelling immersive soundworlds. All Saints Records is delighted to release their album The Spiral Arm. Dallas Acid is our first new signing for several years. It’s been worth the wait”.

Dallas Acid: “We are honoured and humbled to be a part of the incredible All Saints family, and share label space with so many legendary, talented pioneers who’s explorations into the ambient, electronic and avant-garde helped to influence and guide us to the creation of The Spiral Arm.”

The title track airs through Clash, and Linda Beecroft’s vocals achieve a breathless, sighing sense of intimacy.

Christian Havins and Michael Gerner guide the synths, crafting huge waves of digital sound that break into delightful pixels of noise.

Tune in now.

Dallas Acid will release new album 'The Spiral Arm' will be released on November 1st. Catch the group at the following shows:

September

29 Dublin Vicar Street

October

1 Edinburgh Usher Hall

2 Manchester Albert Hall

3 London Eventim Apollo