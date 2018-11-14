Daisy Maybe And Skepta Team Up On Brooding Ballad

Daisy Maybe and Skepta have connected to create a slow-burning, brooding ballad.

'The Answer isn’t the first time the two have collaborated: Daisy was one of the faces of Skepta’s Mains fashion line.

It’s an ode to balancing your vices with your love; Skepta’s punchy flow giving hard edges to Daisy's soothing, melancholy tones.

Punctuated with reverberating guitars, rumbling low end and hip-hop percussion, 'The Answer' is laced with hazily cool vibes.

It takes both artists out of their comfort zone, with Skepta providing introspective lyricism about the breakdown of a relationship and Daisy layering smoky vocals on top of the track's instrumental tapestry.

Tune in below.

