daine Shares New Single 'boys wanna txt/dainecore'

Robin Murray
News
03 · 06 · 2021

daine doffs her cap towards hyper-pop innovation on new three tracker ‘boys wanna txt/dainecore’.

The alt-pop aesthete incorporates digital inventions into her future-facing sheen, resulting in all manner of hybrid sounds.

‘boys wanna txt/dainecore’ is out now, and its a triptych of relentless studio wizardry from the Charli XCX tipped star-in-waiting.

Opening with 'boys wanna txt' - which features ericdoa - it then plunges into the 110 second bleep-fest 'dying'.

'dainecore' opens with 8-bit elements, before surging into an arena-pop template - if the arena was on Mars, that is.

A 'dainecore' performance clip has also gone online, alongside the full three track release.

Check out both below.

