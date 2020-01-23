daine Shares Bewitching Future-Pop Statement 'Angel Numbers'

Melbourne based future-pop explorer daine has shared her new single 'Angel Numbers'.

The dazzling newcomer has been focussing on an alt-pop triptych, which she completes with her latest release.

'Angel Numbers' follows previous single 'Ascension' and new interlude '4444' (itself an angel number, curiously) and it's an enchanting piece of digital sound.

Danny L Harle is on production, and the opaque tones utilises in the arrangement match her suggestive vocal.

Truly otherworldly pop music, 'Angel Numbers' feels both direct and hopelessly alien.

A statement with real creative heft, it finds the 17 year old marking out a space to call her own.

Tune in now.

