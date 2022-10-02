daine Rises Above It All With 'new ground'

daine has shared her new single 'new ground' in full.

The emo-pop trailblazer sent lockdown hosting a series of online parties, with the Nocturne community emerging as a result.

It's this community which drives her new mixtape, with debut project 'Quantum Leaping' arriving on March 18th.

Stripped from the tape, 'new ground' is a triumph against the odds with daine learning to rise above it all.

A song about facing up to challenges and leaving behind negative situations, 'new ground' seems to touch on different eras within emo while contextualising this in a future-facing pop environment.

The full video is online now, and you can check it out below.

