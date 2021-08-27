daine Releases New Single 'SALT' Featuring Oli Sykes

daine and Oli Sykes (Bring Me the Horizon) have worked collaboratively on a new sound. Having admired each other’s work, it was a natural partnership. Produced by Adelaide based Lonelyspeck this trio make for a stellar alliance.

There is a sorrowful undertone to the narrative of the song. This is anchored by a transfixing interplay between daine and Syke’s sheer lung power in the chorus where there is a passionate eruption. The pair lament “Pouring salt in my cut” revitalising raw heartbreak emotion into the modern world of music. This is all dramatized with the richly textured electronic backing that captures ringing guitar notes, punching drums and experimental noises.

It is hauntingly memorable and anthemic, reconceptualizing the contemporary emo sound. ‘SALT’ is a strong hint of daine’s future within music, talented and known in her own right, yet working with one of the household names in the alternative scene, we are excited for what she will bring next.

Tune in now.

Words: Caitlin Sibthorpe

- - -