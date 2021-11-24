daine Grapples With Revenge On 'IDC'

Potent Melbourne voice daine has shared her new single 'IDC'.

With her debut mixtape incoming daine is leading a charge from the underground, with Gen Z recontextualising emo tropes in a fresh manner.

Labelling the mixtape a “tombstone to her adolescence”, her new single speaks of a thirst for revenge.

If 'Cemetery Gates' was pensive then 'IDC' explodes with anger, allowing daine to operate unleashed.

Fresh from working with everyone from Danny L Harle and 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady to Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes in the process, she takes the lead her for a potent, cathartic single.

Check out 'IDC' below.

- - -