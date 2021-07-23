DAGR Link With Bali Baby On Explicit Bop 'X-Rated'

LA production team DAGR combine with Bali Baby on new single 'X-Rated'.

The duo - Ceci G and Veronica Jane - blend together trap beats, electronics, and groundbreaking pop ideas to create an unholy sonic brew.

Ceci G recently hit the road with Charli XCX, and on this tour the producer collided with the force of nature known as Bali Baby.

Drawn into the web of DAGR, Bali Baby lit up their studio sessions, resulting in an explicit future-pop statement.

Out now, 'X-Rated' leaves nothing to the imagination, an uncensored romp that pushes both parties to the limit.

The video was shot on an old GoPro 360, a helter skelter ride that just about blurs the levels of nudity on show.

Edited by PC mastermind Dredgeops, it's a swirling, disorienting clip, one that matches the energy of the music.

Bali Baby says simply: "DAGR got buckass naked for the video..."

Tune in now.

- - -