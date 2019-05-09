Dagny's 'It's Only A Heartbreak' Channels Vintage Hollywood

Dagny has shared her new single 'It's Only A Heartbreak'.

The Nordic pop auteur returns later this year, with her new album 'Stranger / Lovers' set to land on October 2nd.

Doing things her own way, Dagny spins the creative dials once more on her new single, a dose of vintage Hollywood.

Pristine alt-pop with a futuristic chassis, 'It's Only A Heartbreak' actually owes a debt to Casablanca, and Humphry Bogart's classic line: "Here's looking at you, kid..."

She says...

"Like the movie, the song is about knowing that you will never get someone back, but you can secretly still look at, and admire, that certain someone. The song carries a nonchalant expression, but the undertone makes it pretty obvious that you're not over that person yet."

Writing in a sharply defined yet ultimately conversational style, you can check out 'It's Only A Heartbreak' below.

Photo Credit: Sandrine And Michael

