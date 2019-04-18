Dagny Shares New Single 'Come Over'

Norwegian pop aesthete Dagny has shared her new single 'Come Over'.

The songwriter's slim but potent catalogue has marked her out as a truly distinctive voice, matching lucid colour to personal reminiscence.

Making moves, Dagny has confirmed that her debut album will - finally - be released later this year.

Ahead of this, new single 'Come Over' has been placed online, and it's a glistening, endlessly addictive return.

Pristine in its construction, the single seems to encapsulate her impish charm.

Dagny comments...

"I am beyond excited to finally introduce 'Come Over', the first single from my upcoming debut album."

"The song is a pretty self explanatory, cheeky little thing that celebrates the 'meet and greet': phase of a (potential) relationship. Let me put it like this: if you meet someone you’re intrigued by, then 'Come Over' is your fearless, ballsy and excited invitation to get to know ’em…particularly if they are a fireman who likes puppies."

The full video for 'Come Over' was directed by Camilla Cabello collaborators TUSK - tune in now.

