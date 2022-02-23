Daft Punk Hosted A 'Homework' Live-Stream

Daft Punk hosted a one-off 'Homework' live-stream last night (February 22nd).

The seminal French duo broke up exactly 12 months ago, and decided to toast the occasion.

Their fantastic album 'Homework' is coming back to vinyl, and alongside this announcement Daft Punk hosted something special.

A quick fire one-off live stream took place on Twitch, featuring never before seen footage from an LA show.

The early performance features Daft Punk before their iconic helmets became commonplace, with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter playing at Los Angeles nightclub the Mayan.

Fans were enraptured - we're pretty sure there are ways to catch up...

