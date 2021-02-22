Daft Punk Are No More

Daft Punk have decided to call time on their career.

The French duo emerged in the mid 90s, releasing a pair of extraordinary albums - 'Homework' and 'Discovery' - that fused house, disco, techno, and pop into a stunning retro-futurist brew.

Blazing a trail for French house music, Daft Punk's 2003 album 'Human After All' was followed by a sensational world tour.

Seeming to take a backseat after this, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter returned in 2010 to soundtrack 'Tron: Legacy'.

The hit single 'Get Lucky' took them back into the limelight, with Daft Punk operating alongside Chic's Nile Rodgers and vocalist Pharrell Williams.

2013's 'Random Access Memories' was a global success, but it seems as if it will be their final gesture.

Daft Punk have just posted a video titled 'Epilogue' on socials, with their publicist confirming to Pitchfork that this time it really is 'good-bye'...

