Daedelus, Joshua Idehen Combine On 'Haunted'

Separated by an ocean, Daedelus and Joshua Idehen are kindred spirits.

One is a key force on the LA beats scene, since ensconced to Boston, while the other is a spoken word artist whose trajectory moves between club tropes and spiritual jazz - yet their influences and instincts often overlap.

Out this month, new project 'Holy Water Over Sons' is a bold eight-tracker, patching together immersive soundscapes with Joshua Idehen's bold incantations.

A select batch of additional voices are recruited to interweave around these collaborative sonic objects, with 'Haunted' supplying one of the project's most emphatic statements.

Joshua Idehen's repeated phrase on 'Haunted' supplies the title of 'Holy Water Over Sons' while the fragmented electronics are uniquely atmospheric.

Katie Dove Dixon's whispered vocal is a soulful augmentation, one that adds something distinct and direct to the creative palette.

Largely crafted remotely, the long-distance chemistry at work between these artists is something to behold.

Check it out now.