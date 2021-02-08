DaBaby Sacked From Governors Ball Line Up

DaBaby has been bounced out of the line up for this year's Governors Ball.

The event takes place in New York this September, and will feature sets from A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone, and many more.

DaBaby was due to be a part of this year's Governors Ball, but his offensive comments onstage at Rolling Loud have seen him pulled from the bill.

In a statement, the event organisers commented: “Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

A replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

DaBaby's comments drew widespread criticism, with Lollapalooza dropping him on the same day he was due to perform.

Previous collaborator Dua Lipa said she was "shocked" while Elton John issued a lengthy takedown of DaBaby's erroneous comments on HIV and AIDs.

