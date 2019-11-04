DaBaby Hits Woman At Tampa, Florida After Party

Rapper DaBaby has apologised after hitting a woman at an event in Tampa, Florida.

Set to play an after party at the city's Whiskey North venue, the rapper lashed out, with footage of the incident quickly circulating online.

DaBaby slaps a woman as he’s walking through a crowd of people. pic.twitter.com/bx6Ds717iu — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) March 8, 2020

TMZ broke the story, with DaBaby subsequently sharing an apology across multiple Insta Stories.

The rapper insisted that he couldn't see who the person was, and had lashed out after a camera was pushed towards him.

"I do sincerely apologize. I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone."

DaBaby apologizes to the woman who was slapped at his concert last night. pic.twitter.com/uj3z0tDzVc — Rap All-Stars (@RapAllStars) March 8, 2020

He continued: "But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is OK, it’s no problem."

"But fans—how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherfuckin’ eye with the phone. But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end."

“I think by this time, you know it’s a well known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way...”

DaBaby invited the person involved in the fracas to contact him, and he would fly them out for a private conversation and a one-on-one apology.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.