Daði Freyr Has Covered Will Ferrell's Eurovision Anthem 'Volcano Man'

Icelandic artist Daði Freyr has shared his cover of 'Volcano Man'.

The song is the centre-piece of a new Netflix comedy, one that centres on the bizarre but entertaining world of Eurovision.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga follows two Icelandic singers - Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams - who are picked to represent their country.

Dubbed Fire Saga, their actually-quite-catchy single 'Volcano Man' has become a viral hit in its own right.

As we all know, however, Eurovision didn't happen this year - although if it did, we reckon Iceland's entry Daði Freyr definitely would have won .

In a remarkable but extremely apt twist, Daði has now covered 'Volcano Man', the kind of life-imitating-art-imitating-life that we can really get on board with.

Check it out now.

