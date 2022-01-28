D Power Diesle Drops All-Star Link Up 'The March'

Grime kingpin D Power Diesle drops the video for weighty new track 'The March'.

The rapper's brand new 10 track project is out now, and it finds D Power linking up with some of the best around.

Guests include the great and good of grime past and present, encapsulating the respect he holds amongst his peers and the newgen.

'The March' is one of the project's standout moments, with the icy production carrying equal parts menace and swagger.

Vowing that Class of Deja are "back with some smoke..." D Power Diesle is joined by Frisco, Shortly, and Lay-Z - each of whom boast serious heat on the mic.

An imposing offering, 'The March' taps into grime's roots in order to carve out a path for the future.

Tune in now.

Check out the full project below.