D Double E Shares 'Fresh N Clean (Silence The Critics)' In Full

D Double E has shared his track ‘Fresh N Clean (Silence The Critics)’ in full.

The grime don agreed to appear in IKEA's first-ever Christmas advert, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular.

Penning some bars for the Swedish brand, his cheeky take on the format went viral - especially when voiced by a teapot, a dinosaur, and more.

Produced by Star.One, the track is out out in full, and it works as a straight-down-the-line D Double track.

The man himself comments: “I love working with people who allow me to be myself. BLUKU BLUKU...”

Tune in now.

Check out the IKEA advert below.

