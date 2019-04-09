D Double E, Kano Spit Pure Fire On New Single 'Tell Me A Ting'

D Double E and Kano raise the levels on new single 'Tell Me A Ting'.

The two go back a long way, with D Double E making a guest appearance on Kano's 2019 single 'Class Of Deja'.

Kano returns the favour on D Double's new single, with 'Tell Me A Ting' bringing pure fire.

Straight down the line grime, it's an outrageous return, with D Double E prepping his incoming album.

The new LP is titled 'D.O.N.' - double or nothing - and it follows his 2018 album 'Jackuum'.

Out on October 23rd, it's another project from one of the best to ever do it.

Check out 'Tell Me A Ting' below.

