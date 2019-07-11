D Double E Is In IKEA's Christmas Advert

"Oh my gosh..."

Grime legend, Newham General, and all round master of the mic D Double E will be on your screens this Christmas.

IKEA have just shared their new festive ad, and it uses a grime-centric soundtrack, alongside some fairly funny mock bars.

On first watch the Clash team were sure we spotted a reference to D Double's chirruping signature, and sure enough the East London don has contributed to the ad.

The best thing is that the ad hasn't even watered down his approach - sure, it's family-friendly, but it's also distinctly recognisable as D Double E.

Check it out now.

That voice sounds familiar https://t.co/F1K8VhOf5L — D Double E (@DDoubleE7) November 8, 2019

