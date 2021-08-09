Curtis Harding Announces New Album 'If Words Were Flowers'

Curtis Harding will release his new album 'If Words Were Flowers' on November 5th.

The album has been two years in the making, and the title stems from a phrase his mother used to say: “Give me my flowers while I’m still here.”

The phrase speaks of the need to celebrate those around us, and its optimism is shared by the colourful palette - moving from vintage soul and R&B through to psych rock and hip-hop.

Says Curtis: “It’s me giving my flowers to the world, to anybody who needs to hear what these songs have to say right now.”

There's a political element on display, too, with Curtis Harding rooting his work in the cultural context we're moving through right now.

“Nina Simone said that it’s an artist’s job to reflect the times,” he explains. “I think it’s important to live in the moment. If you do that and you’re honest and vulnerable, you can reach the people that need to be reached.”

70s inspired funker 'Can't Hide It' is online now, complete with nifty retro-inspired visuals - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. If Words Were Flowers

2. Hopeful

3. Can’t Hide It

4. With You

5. Explore

6. Where Is The Love

7. The One

8. So Low

9. Forever More

10. It’s A Wonder

11. I Won’t Let You Down

