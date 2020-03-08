Current Joys Returns With 'Amateur'

Current Joys has signed to Secretly Canadian, sharing new single 'Voyager' in the process.

The Nevadan songwriter studied at film school in New York, before relocating to Los Angeles and immersing himself in the city's fabled underground communities.

Releasing a string of albums, his vivid narrative sense is matched to a wandering sonic palette, a free-willed sensibility, a desire to step outside the lines.

New single 'Amateur' is part of a fresh chapter, and it's his first release on longstanding independent powerhouse Secretly Canadian.

The video is a strikingly surreal mini road movie, and it launches plans for his incoming album 'Voyager' - out on May 14th, y'know .

Check out 'Amateur' below.

