Cuppy, Stonebwoy Share Sizzling 'Karma' Video

Cuppy and Stonebwoy have shared the sizzling video for their fiery anthem 'Karma'.

The track is a cornerstone of Cuppy's storming debut album 'Original Copy', which was released back in August to widespread acclaim.

Boasting everyone from Wyclef Jean to Ms Banks on the tracklist, it was a storming tour de force, one that grabbed our attention in an emphatic way.

Standout cut 'Karma' saw Cuppy duelling with fellow Clash favourite Stonebwoy , a perfectly balanced collaboration recorded at Stonebowy's studio in Ghana.

The music flowed effortlessly, and now Clash is able to share the full video for this fantastic project.

Cuppy comments: "'Karma' was recorded on a trip to Stonebwoy's studio in Ghana and it was really one of my best studio experiences. I really wanted the video to reflect the energy we had in the studio, good vibes and fun."

"My vision for the video was a fun and upbeat vibe. It's been a really tough year and I wanted a video that would be an escape from the present reality. I hope everyone enjoys the video as much as myself and Stonebwoy enjoyed being on set.”

It's certainly a fun clip - the pair embody exuberance, and their care-free approach practically explodes out of the screen.

Stonebwoy adds: "'Karma' is a big tune with a super clean video to match it... The whole process was big vibes. Cuppy is a sister and this one will defo go far'!'

Tune in now.

