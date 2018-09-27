Culture Abuse Tackle 'Police On My Back'

Funny how some songs simply do not grow old.

'Police On My Back' was originally written by The Equals, the Eddy Grant led soul-pop venture, and it tackled racial discrimination in the UK at the dawn of the 70s.

Fast forward almost 10 years and The Clash re-discovered the song, popularising it as a punk anthem at a time of political and social repression, the dawn of the Thatcher era.

In 2018 there's plenty to rebel against, with American group Culture Abuse using 'Police On My Back' as a means of mobilising fans in a positive way.

An absolute live anthem for the group, they knocked out a studio version earlier this year, with FIDLAR's Zac Carper as a guest.

“We've been playing this song live for the last year,” explains frontman David Kelling. “Then right after we recorded (recent album) 'Bay Dream' we were partying with Zac (Fidlar) and thought it would be fun to try and tackle it together.”

“Most people know it because of the Clash but the song was actually a cover by a band from the 60s called The Equals, fronted by Eddie Grant! So it's a testament to how truly good the song is!”

“We went into the studio hungover, the morning after we played with Fidlar in LA and knocked this out, mostly live, with some wild overdubbing.”

Raucous, wild, and totally exhilarating, this new version is a righteous call to arms. Tune in now.

Catch Culture Abuse at the following shows:

October

17 Southampton Joiners

18 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

19 Nottingham Bodega

20 Leeds Key Club

21 Brighton Hope & Ruin

22 Bristol Exchange

23 Glasgow King Tuts

24 Manchester Star & Garter

25 London Boston Music Room

