Cullen Omori Shares Wistful Album Closer 'A Real You'

Cullen Omori has shared wistful album closer 'A Real You'.

The one-time Smith Western turned solo artist returns on August 17th, with new album 'The Diet' set to drop via Sub Pop.

In part reflective, the album shifts through many moods, arriving at its finale 'A Real You' amid a nuanced musical journey.

It's a wistful closer, a tender vocal augmented by subtle snatches of trumpet and those glacial guitar lines.

Cullen Omori explains that “a lot of the parts were scattered around in different songs during the New Misery sessions. The song has been incubated since 2014, and I’d always mess around with a version of the song at sound checks and during interludes in the live set. The song coalesced last year and it came together in a way where it’s familiar but also weird and new and I think that’s a philosophy I applied to the whole album."

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Cullen Omori shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.