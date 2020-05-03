Cucamaras Share New Indie Fizzer 'Keep It Cool'

Nottingham risers Cucamaras have a knack for matching indie songcraft with buzzing ear-worm melodies.

A potent live force, the band recorded a full double A-side single just before lockdown, and it comes close to nailing that concert energy.

Josh from the band says: “The two tracks are always played back to back live just like they are on the studio version capturing our live sound in the recording was really important to us.”

Razor-sharp track 'Keep It Cool' leads the way, a timely slice of pop-edged indie about “liking a girl who has a boring boyfriend with a very well air-conditioned room...”

Olly Bowley sings: “Are you really considering? It wouldn’t be sensible, you’re only dispensable, to him...”

Catchy as hell, 'Keep It Cool' was written and recorded in the same week, and this goes some way to explaining its incredible immediacy.

The single comes equipped with a smart football-themed visual, which we can share before anyone else.

Tune in now.

