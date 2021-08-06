Crystal Murray Takes Control With 'Boss'

Parisian songwriter Crystal Murray takes control with new single 'Boss'.

The 19 year old R&B artist illustrated her breadth on the potent five tracker 'I WAS WRONG' earlier this year, with each new project taking her closer to her goals.

Following her 'Hotel Room Drama' series, Crystal Murray opens a fresh chapter with a brand new single.

Out now, 'Boss' airs via a potent COLORS performance, and it's a sign that Crystal wants to ascend to the very top.

Definitely one to watch, you can check out Crystal Murray in action below.

- - -