Crystal Murray has shared her new single 'Too Much To Taste' in full.

The songwriter's new project 'Twisted Bases' is incoming, featuring 10 tracks that build on those frenetic early singles.

Out in February, the project is led by a crunching new single, one laced with colour and energy.

'Too Much To Taste' erupts from the speakers, and it's accompanied by a blistering new visualiser.

Directed by Alma de Ricou and Manon Engel, it was in shot in Paris at La fête à Neuneu.

Tune in now.

- - -