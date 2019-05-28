Crumb's 'Fall Down' Is A Woozy, Hypnotic Jammer

Brooklyn group Crumb has shared their woozy, hypnotic new song 'Fall Down' - tune in now.

The band will release their debut album 'Jinx' on June 14th, matching hallucinogenic synths to biting guitar lines that feel more post-punk than dream pop.

At times soothing and at others unsettling, Crumb are impossible to pin down, drifting through somnambulist territory.

New single 'Fall Down' has a barely-there sensibility, with its drifting sound shot through with sudden burst of guitar noise.

Dream pop piercing with elements of the breaking sun, 'Fall Down' has a sound and approach of its own.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Salim Garcia

