Cruel Santino Links With Octavian For 'End Of The Wicked'

Cruel Santino links with Octavian on new single 'End Of The Wicked'.

The track opens a fresh chapter for the Nigerian multi-hyphenate, who recently transcended his Santi moniker to open his art in different ways.

Enter Cruel Santino, then, and enter Octavian - the West London rapper raises the energy on their new collaboration.

Matching daubs of piano notes to skittering 808s, the downbeat track is heavily atmospheric, given a wash of trademark Santinese, too.

Set to appear on Cruel Santino's upcoming album, it comes a matter of weeks after the Nigerian artist inked a major label deal with Interscope / Monster Boy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Michelle H Jannsen

