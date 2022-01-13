Crows Return With New Single 'Slowly Separate'

UK rock outlaws Crows are back.

The band have completed work on a new album, with 'Beware Believers' set to land on April 1st.

A full tour is planned for April, with Crows hitting London's Scala on April 13th.

New single 'Slowly Separate' is a crunching statement, bursting from the traps after a lengthy silence from the group.

Crows frontman James Cox says: "'Slowly Separate' is about living in London, working a job you hate and just going through the mundane routine of hand to mouth living."

"Don't get me wrong, I love London. It’s been my home for 13 years, and this song translates to any city and anytime you're working a job that doesn't fulfil you. When it gets to the end of the month, all your rent and bills come out and you're barely left with enough to get through the next month. It gets to you, I’m sure a lot of people can relate. It just makes it sweeter when you are finally making changes in your life for the better and you can leave those feelings in the past."

Creative team Sambu steer the visuals, which you can check out below:

Photo Credit: Jamie Noise

